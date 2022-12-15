High-powered panel to prevent child labour and abuse in Rajasthan

December 15, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - JAIPUR

A high-powered committee in Rajasthan will monitor the cases of child labour and abuse and help the State government in evolving strategies, to prevent these incidents. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to appoint the first-of-its-kind committee, which will be headed by the Child Empowerment Minister.

Mr. Gehlot said here that the committee would study the cases of children being forced into labour and subjected to violence in an in-depth manner and provide solutions to the issue, through its recommendations. Four subject experts, running non-government organisations for the protection of child rights, have been appointed members of the committee.

Child labourers working in bangle-making and other factories in Jaipur and elsewhere have been rescued several times during the last two years, and the factory owners arrested. While the children have been rehabilitated with the assistance of voluntary groups, the Labour Department has been collecting information about children absent from schools for 30 days to ensure that no child is engaged for work.

The Congress government has raised the issue of inward and outward migration of child labourers in the manufacturing units from Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat with the authorities of these States. The information about child labourers has also been shared with the officials of the government wings dealing with child rights and education as well as the Child Welfare Committees.

The incidents of children from the tribal-dominated belt in southern Rajasthan being forced into labour in the cotton seed farms, for which they migrate to neighbouring Gujarat, have also been reported in large numbers. Banswara-based advocacy group Vaagdhara has linked the children in schools and Anganwadi centres with the social protection schemes to reduce child labour and migration.

Vaagdhara secretary Jayesh Joshi said the child protection committees and children’s groups had been formed in as many as 100 villages in the region with the support of `Save the Children’ for protecting young children at the risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation, trafficking and forced labour. Child labour migration was essentially a socio-economic problem linked to poverty and illiteracy, he said.

The subject experts nominated by the State government as the committee’s members are Akhilesh Kakani of Naya Sawera- Jaipur, Rajendra Parihar of Luv Kush Sansthan- Jodhpur, B.M. Bharadwaj of Apna Ghar- Bharatpur, and Bhojraj Singh of Aasra Vikas Sansthan- Udaipur.

