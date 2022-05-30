High inflation, financial mismanagement synonymous with eight years of Modi government: TMC

The NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Modi, completed eight years in power on Monday

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime.” File | Photo Credit: PTI

The TMC on Monday said mismanagement of the economy, high inflation and subversion of Constitutional principles have almost been "synonymous" with the eight years of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre.

Addressing a press meet, senior TMC leaders and Ministers Sashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Modi government has "failed on all fronts", and demanded that a proper audit of the PM CARES fund should be carried out.

"Spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime. What is also worrisome is that the Constitution is constantly undermined and disregarded," Ms. Bhattacharya said.

PM @narendramodi,



The nation has suffered at your hands. People lost their loved ones, livelihoods and rights.



Once a proud democracy, it is now flawed. Some are scared and others have decided to silently bear the brunt of your inept polices. #8YearsOfShamepic.twitter.com/Ttz9jEQpN9 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 30, 2022

Speaking about the PM CARES fund, she said it should be scrutinized and audited.

"Under the BJP government, misgovernance has taken center stage," Ms. Bhattacharya said.

"Why should the PM CARES fund be exempted from audit? Is the public money that was donated to PM CARES for the service of the public or for the care of his party?"

Reacting to TMC's remarks, the BJP said "mismanagement of the economy and lawlessness are rather hallmarks of the TMC government".

"The TMC, before pointing fingers at the Centre, should first look at its own track record of the past 11 years," BJP State president Sukanta Majumdar added.