High Court stays FIR against BJP chief Nadda

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed a first information report registered against Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda in connection with a social media post made by the party’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya allegedly disparaging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Bhilwara.

The FIR was registered in Hanumangarh on the complaint of a Congress worker, Manoj Kumar Saini, who had taken exception to a tweet by Mr. Malviya. The tweet said: “Sonia Gandhi claims Bhilwara tested 22 lakh people due to Rahul’s warning! Wherever there is Rahul [Gandhi], can exaggeration and maths blunder be behind?”

‘No role in tweet’

Mr. Nadda had filed a criminal miscellaneous petition in the High Court, seeking directions for quashing of the FIR with the contention that he had no role in Mr. Malviya’s tweet and he had falsely been accused of controlling the office of the IT department in-charge.