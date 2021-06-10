Other States

‘Hidden agenda behind farmers agitation’

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the farmers’ agitation was not about the three farm laws but there was a “hidden agenda” behind it.

Mr. Vij told news agency ANI that the Union Agriculture Minister had met them a dozen times, but their leaders could not explain their objections to the laws. “This itself makes it clear that it’s not about the three laws but there is a hidden agenda,” the Minister was quoted as saying by news agency.

Mr. Vij also said the government was always ready for talks with the farmers.


