‘Hidden agenda behind farmers agitation’

Government always ready for talks, says Haryana Home Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the farmers’ agitation was not about the three farm laws but there was a “hidden agenda” behind it.

Mr. Vij told news agency ANI that the Union Agriculture Minister had met them a dozen times, but their leaders could not explain their objections to the laws. “This itself makes it clear that it’s not about the three laws but there is a hidden agenda,” the Minister was quoted as saying by news agency.

Mr. Vij also said the government was always ready for talks with the farmers.