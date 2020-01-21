Heroin worth ₹100 cr. seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

In one of the biggest seizures of narcotics in eastern India in recent times, the Kolkata police on Tuesday seized a big quantity of heroin, whose market value may be about ₹100 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the police made the seizure from Paikpara under the Tala police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We have seized about 25.255 kg of heroin. Two persons have been arrested and we will produce them before a court and seek police custody,” Deputy Commissioner, Special Task Force, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, told The Hindu.

The two have been identified as Zuber from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and Faizuddin from Thoubal in Manipur.

“It appears that they are couriers. What we have gathered is that they were carrying two different qualities of substance. They had brought he two drugs for mixing and exchange,” Mr. Yadav said.

The police suspect they are negotiating about Yaba tablets, another narcotic drug, but no tablets were recovered from the two accused.

Yaba, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, is sold as cheap red or pink pills. It enters West Bengal mainly through the porous border with Bangladesh.

Investigation was on to ascertain where the drug was sourced from and the financial mechanism behind the illegal trade, Mr. Yadav said.

While there has been seizure of narcotics in Kolkata, including yaba tablets, drugs in such large quantity has not been seized in recent times.