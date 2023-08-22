Heroin worth ₹ 10 crore seized in Tripura, 3 arrested

August 22, 2023 03:32 am | Updated August 21, 2023 11:22 pm IST - Agartala

Tripura police seized 1.3 kg of heroin on Monday at Churaibari in north Tripura on the border with Assam. Tripura police had launched a special anti-drug drive on August 17.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 10 crore, police said. Three peddlers have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha congratulated the police team which was led by north Tripura district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty. “The state police are playing a laudable role as part of our committment to building a drug free Tripura”, he said in a statement.

SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said the seizure occurred at around 6.30 in the morning after a vehicle from the Assam side was intercepted. The three occupants of the vehicle are residents of Sepahijala district in Tripura.

Police identified the arrested peddlers who are held under the NFPS Act as Samar Krishna Das (27), Prasenjit Das (23) and Abdul Ali (28). A court in north Tripura remanded them to police custody.

