Heroin worth ₹1 crore, alcohol seized in poll-bound Meghalaya, 4 held

January 19, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated January 20, 2023 11:46 am IST - Shillong

The police have started carrying out intensive checking of vehicles for inter-district movement as the Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of the February 27 assembly elections.

PTI

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday after heroin worth over ₹1 crore was seized from their possession in poll-bound Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.

In another seizure in South Garo Hills district, Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from two goods vehicles and two persons were apprehended after they could not produce any valid document for transporting the consignment, Chief Election Officer F R Kharkongor said.

"A woman and her aide were arrested in Ri-Bhoi during a raid and heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession in the early hours of Thursday," a senior district police official told PTI.

Their vehicle and mobile phones were also seized, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Kharkongor wrote to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, requesting him to ensure strict compliance of MCC after the Election Commission had on Wednesday announced the assembly poll schedule.

He also stated that the state machinery should "avoid misuse of official vehicles and issuing of advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer".

The CEO also asked the chief secretary to set up and activate control rooms at the district level.

