Heroin haul in Mizoram, two arrested

A man and his son were arrested with 1.9 kg heroin in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district near the Myanmar border, police said on Sunday.

The heroin, worth around ₹1.54 crore in the local market, was smuggled from Myanmar, they said.

Duhkima (62) and his son Remthangpuia (33) were arrested with the drugs on Friday night from Ngharchhip village, police said.

They also dropped about 280 grams of heroin, worth ₹15 lakh, while swimming across a river as they tried to flee from the police.

According to police, the seizure was believed to be the biggest heroin haul in the State.