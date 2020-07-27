Other States

Heroin haul in Mizoram, two arrested

A man and his son were arrested with 1.9 kg heroin in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district near the Myanmar border, police said on Sunday.

The heroin, worth around ₹1.54 crore in the local market, was smuggled from Myanmar, they said.

Duhkima (62) and his son Remthangpuia (33) were arrested with the drugs on Friday night from Ngharchhip village, police said.

They also dropped about 280 grams of heroin, worth ₹15 lakh, while swimming across a river as they tried to flee from the police.

According to police, the seizure was believed to be the biggest heroin haul in the State.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 8:30:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/heroin-haul-in-mizoram-two-arrested/article32200328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY