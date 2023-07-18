ADVERTISEMENT

Heroin dropped by Pakistani drone recovered near International Border in Punjab

July 18, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Border Security Force recovered over two kg of heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

PTI

A packet containing narcotics suspected to have been airdropped by a drone after it was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, in Tarn Taran district, Punjab. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force on July 18 recovered over two kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said.

Troops near the border fence heard the sound of the drone dropping the consignment on the intervening night of July 17 and 18.

During a search operation on July 18 morning, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of heroin, weighing 2.35 kg, from a field in village Kalsian Khurd, said the official.

“During night hours, #AlertBSF troops heard a Pakistani drone, dropping narcotics in farming fields ahead of border fencing. During search, a consignment (Gross Wt- appx 2.350Kg), containing suspected #heroin, was recovered in Vil- Kalsian khurd, Distt- Tarn Taran,” the BSF tweeted .

