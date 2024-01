Hemant Soren resigns, Champai Soren named new Jharkhand Chief Minister

January 31, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Ranchi

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister while the ruling JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as new Chief Minister.

Mr. Hemant Soren tendered his resignation to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

“Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM,” State Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

An ED team accompanied Mr. Hemant Soren to the Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji claimed that Mr. Hemant Soren is in ED custody.

Mr. Radhakrishnan had refused to meet a group of JMM-led alliance MLAs, however, Mr. Hemant Soren was allowed to meet the Governor, where Mr Soren tendered his resignation, senior state Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay said.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at the CM’s residence, elected Mr. Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM Legislature Party.

Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Mr. Champai Soren.

Earlier, there were speculations that Mr. Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren’s name could be proposed as the new CM.

The ruling coalition left the Chief Minister’s residence in three buses for the Raj Bhavan. Mr. Hemant Soren could be seen waving at people ah he left his residence for the Raj Bhavan.

The announcement comes as the ED questioned Mr. Hemant Soren at his official residence in Ranchi for about seven hours amid heavy security cover. Earlier in the day, Mr. Hemant Soren lodged an FIR against ED personnel over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence on Monday, officials said.

A curfew under Section 144 of CrPC had been imposed within a 100-metre radius of the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s residence, Raj Bhavan and, the office of the ED in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. An official order regarding the curfew was issued by the Sub-Divisional Office on Wednesday, in anticipation of rallies, processions, or protests against the ongoing questioning of CM Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.

(With PTI inputs)

