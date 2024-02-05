ADVERTISEMENT

Hemant Soren’s petition against ED to be heard on February 12: Advocate General

February 05, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Ranchi

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case

PTI

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren arrives at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi, on February 5, 2024. Soren is currently in the ED custody. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special PMLA court in Ranchi will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on February 5.

"The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12," the Advocate General said.

The special court has allowed Mr. Soren to participate in the trust vote in the State Assembly on Monday.

