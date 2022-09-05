Hemant Soren wins confidence motion in Jharkhand Assembly, BJP walks out

"People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators,” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren alleged

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs arrives for the floor test in the State Assembly during a one-day special session, in Ranchi, on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won a confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly, with 48 members in the 81-seated Assembly voting in favour of it.

While tabling the motion, Mr. Soren claimed that Opposition BJP’s attempt to poach MLAs prompted the move. The BJP walked out ahead of voting.

"The Opposition has destroyed democracy... BJP has been indulging in horse-trading of legislators... We will show our strength in the House," Mr. Soren said in the Assembly.

"People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators,” he alleged.

Mr. Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in “purchase” of Jharkhand MLAs. Opposition members trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

Mr. Soren is faced with uncertainty over his continuance as Chief Minister following a petition by the BJP seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.

The Election Commission (EC) had communicated its opinion in this regard to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the State.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.

Mr. Soren then expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority, as per a letter sent to MLAs by the Assembly Secretariat.