Hemant Soren calls on Sonia and Rahul

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday to invite her to his swearing-in scheduled for December 29.
Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also met Mr. Soren and confirmed his presence at the swearing-in.
Asked about the possible composition of the government of the three-party alliance along with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Mr. Soren said, “Once the government is formed, you will get to know everything, but don’t worry, our alliance will last the full five years with great strength.”
Mr. Soren said he would also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
