Hemant Soren Cabinet expansion postponed

The proposed expansion of the Jharkhand government on Friday was deferred after Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday evening called on Governor Droupadi Murmu to postpone the ceremony.

A statement issued by Mr. Soren’s office mentioned his “grief-stricken mind” as the reason after seven villagers at Burugulikera were killed by “Pathalgarhi” movement supporters.

Mr. Soren, who had earlier in the day sought time from Governor Murmu for the ceremony, met her again and apprised her of the killings.

“I met the Governor and told her about the incident in detail. The tragic incident has hurt my mind. And in mourning period it is against humanity [for the swearing-in],” Mr. Soren told reporters.

However, the development comes in the backdrop of ally Congress saying they had not chosen their nominees as Mr. Soren had not had prior consultation with them.

Party president Sonia Gandhi had to give the final go ahead.