Other States

Help sought for orphaned children

The Odisha State commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has directed the State government to provide immediate support and care to children in case of death of parents in COVID-19.

The OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan drew attention of Special Relief Commissioner P. K. Jena about condition of children during the pandemic.

“In case parents are affected by COVID-19 and in home quarantine or in hospital, the children may need care and protection. Also in case of death of parents the child may require immediate support and care. Necessary arrangement need to be done to reach out to these children within a stipulated time,” said Ms. Pradhan.

