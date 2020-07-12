Held for tipping off Vikas Dubey, U.P. SI moves SC for security

A police officer, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF for tipping off Vikas Dubey about the July 3 police raid, has moved the Supreme Court for security and transfer of investigation of the case to the CBI.

Eight policemen on the raid were killed by Dubey and his henchmen in an ambush at Bikru village. Dubey was shot dead a week later by the U.P. STF on July 10. The police version is he grabbed a gun and tried to escape after the vehicle carrying him overturned enroute from Ujjain to Kanpur.

‘Will be eliminated’

Sub-inspector K.K. Sharma and his wife apprehend that the STF may “eliminate” him. Mr. Shamra pointed to the spate of police encounters in which Dubey and his associates have been killed over the past days.

“The petitioner and his wife apprehend danger to their life and liberty in view of the extra-judicial killing of Vikas Dubey and other alleged accused persons after being arrested by numerous teams of police of State of U.P.,” the petition said.

The plea said the petitioners are of the “firm view that the investigation would not be conducted in a lawful, fair, reasonable and transparent manner since the offences include the alleged killing of eight police personnel”.

Past routine

The petition said the past conduct of the U.P. Police, Mr. Sharma's own employer, in the case speaks volumes of how they would deal with him.

“The extra judicial killings/encounters of other accused shows volumes of the conduct of the police department of State of Uttar Pradesh,” it said.

A series of petitions has been filed in the Supreme Court over the weekend for an independent probe into the U.P. Police encounter of Dubey and his associates.

One of the petitions, filed by Anoop Prakash Awasthi even begins dramatically by asking “shall we close our honourable courts, prosecution agencies and dismantle the system of administration of criminal justice as the trigger-happy cops in Uttar Pradesh do not need them and believe only upon their fire power when taking any adversary or outlaw in their custody?”

Mr. Awasthi has asked the apex court to appoint a central agency like the NIA or the CBI to probe the “police-criminal-politician nexus” involved in the deaths of the eight police officers and the encounter killings of Dubey and his henchmen.

A separate plea was also filed by NGO, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, saying the police version of the encounter of the gangster “raises many serious questions“.