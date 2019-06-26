Held for passing lewd comments on woman on social media

The Crime Branch of Assam police has arrested one Syed Abbass with the help of the Jammu and Kashmir police for passing allegedly an obscene comment on the widow of CRPF constable Sunil Kalita who was killed in an extremist attack in Jharkhand recently.

One Ramen Barua lodged an FIR at the Kamalpur police station near Guwahati on June 15 against Abbass for lewd comments on the woman on the social media. Acting on a directive of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the police sent a three-member team headed by Inspector Mrinal Das to Jammu and Kashmir on June 17.

The accused was arrested with the help of their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, the Central and the State intelligence agencies and produced before a court in Kulgam on June 22. He was sent to Assam on an eight-day transit remand with the police team.

“The accused is being brought by flight,” a police officer said.

The police also apprehended one Jawed Ahmed in Siddhartnagar of Maharashtra’s Nasik district for allegedly kidnapping a girl from central Assam’s Jamunamukh in Hojai district. The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint at the Jamunamukh police station.

“An accomplice named Rubul Islam was arrested in the course of investigation. He led the investigators to Nasik from where the accused was arrested and the girl rescued on June 23,” a district police officer said.

The police also worked on Mr. Sonowal’s directive to launch a major crackdown against cattle smuggling and arrested alleged kingpin Mohammed Sarfaraz from Pandey Parsa in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. He was arrested on Saturday with the help of the Bihar police and brought to Guwahati on Monday.