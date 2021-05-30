Held for killing stray dog

BHUBANESWAR

30 May 2021 01:58 IST

Odisha police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly beating a stray dog to death in Kendrapara district on Saturday.

The man, identified as Babula Singh, was apparently enraged by the dog attacking and killing his poultry.

Police swung into action after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

The accused, a native of Praharajpur locality under Pattamundai police limit in Kendrapara, told the police that the stray dog had killed two of his cocks. He was booked under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and remanded in judicial custody.