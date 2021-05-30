Other States

Held for killing stray dog

Odisha police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly beating a stray dog to death in Kendrapara district on Saturday.

The man, identified as Babula Singh, was apparently enraged by the dog attacking and killing his poultry.

Police swung into action after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

The accused, a native of Praharajpur locality under Pattamundai police limit in Kendrapara, told the police that the stray dog had killed two of his cocks. He was booked under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 1:59:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/held-for-killing-stray-dog/article34679686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY