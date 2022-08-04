Hectic touring, Delhi visits take a toll on Shinde as doctors advise rest

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The development has raised questions on whether the long-awaited Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will be delayed further

Ever since Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister by splitting the Shiv Sena with his intra-party rebellion, his life has been characterised by a whirligig activity of tours, meetings and night visits to New Delhi.

This frenetic activity has now taken a toll on Mr. Shinde’s health with doctors on August 4 advising the Chief Minister a complete rest for the next few days. According to sources, while Mr. Shinde has cancelled his public engagements, he will nonetheless continue with the State’s work and running the ‘two-man’ government of himself and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the State Secretariat (Mantralaya) and his residence.

Since he took power on June 30, Mr. Shinde has made no less than six trips to the capital, at times for events like the swearing-in of the new President Droupadi Murmu, but more often to confer with BJP top brass Amit Shah and J. P. Nadda to decide the nature of new Maharashtra Cabinet since his coup.

Opposition’s criticism

This in turn has drawn flak from the Opposition, notably the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which have dubbed Mr. Shinde a puppet of the BJP at the Centre.

Sena MP and Thackeray confidant Sanjay Raut, now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has said this is the first time in the State’s political history that a Chief Minister from Maharashtra has had to go to Delhi to take his orders so frequently.

Mr. Raut had called Mr. Shinde’s Delhi visits “a blow to the State’s pride” while stating that it was humiliating that a Shiv Sena leader had to kowtow to the Centre whereas in the past BJP leaders (including Mr. Shah) had had to come down to ‘Matoshree’ (The Thackerays’ private residence in Mumbai) to pay their respects to the Sena chief and iron out political deals.

Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has taunted Mr. Shinde for needing a ‘green flag’ from Delhi to clear any important decision, particularly the impending Cabinet expansion.

Yet, despite his detractors, his loyalists aver that Mr. Shinde, always a ‘field-man’ in every government he was part of, has been up and running right from Day 1 he was sworn in as Chief Minister.

From visiting flood-hit parts of Maharashtra to taking a multitude of decisions to speed up development works to extensively touring Maharashtra to secure support among the Sena cadre and win public approbation since his revolt, Mr. Shinde lays fair claim to being the most sleep-deprived man in the State.

Showering of affection

According to MLA and Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar, “The Chief Minister has not had adequate sleep for a number of days. In Nashik and Aurangabad which he recently visited, people were waiting for an audience as late till 2 and 3 a.m….This kind of showering of affection by the public is because people are today satisfied that they finally have a Chief Minister who has risen from the ranks. He [Mr. Shinde] pays attention to each and everyone and addresses all their problems, however small they may be.”

Mr. Kesarkar further said that there have been occasions when Mr. Shinde has had to go to Delhi late at night in the middle of his tours and then resume those tours the next day without any break.

“The doctors did a check-up today and advised him rest… While I would not say he is ill, the Chief Minister has certainly over-strained himself, particularly in the past eight days or so. He has had a breakneck schedule,” Mr. Kesarkar informed, adding that although Mr. Shinde was feeling exhausted, there was no reason to worry.

Meanwhile, sources differed as to the new timing of the Cabinet expansion in the light of Mr. Shinde’s indisposition.

While Mr. Kesarkar assured that the exercise was imminent, some sources said it was likely to take place by the week’s end.

With doctors advising the Chief Minister to take a break, Mr. Fadnavis on Thursday flew to Delhi to meet with his party superiors. While no details were given as to the nature of his sudden visit, it is believed that it pertains to giving the final touches to the Cabinet expansion.