Hectic lobbying on for Himachal Pradesh cabinet berths among Congress MLAs

December 14, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Days after the Congress formed its government in Himachal Pradesh, hectic lobbying for the ministerial berth in the newly elected government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu continues as several legislators of the ruling party make a beeline in Delhi before the party ‘high command’.

On December 12, Mr. Sukhu took oath as new Chief Minister of the State and Mukesh Agnihotri as Deputy Chief Minister, and now the cabinet expansion is awaited. There can be a maximum of 12 ministers in Himachal Pradesh, including the Chief Minister.

After assuming charge, Mr. Sukhu stated that cabinet formation will be done according to the guidelines of the party ‘high command’. Mr. Sukhu headed for Delhi on Wednesday and speculation is rife that he is likely to have a deliberation with Rajeev Shukla, the party’s in-charge of the State surrounding the probable names of MLAs to be inducted in the cabinet, the names would then be discussed with the ‘high command’.

A party insider said that a decision on the cabinet is likely to be out not before this weekend as all Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh are expected to join party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan on December 16 that would be completing its 100 days.

As several names of contenders for the ministerial berth continue to do rounds among the party circle, striking a balance between ‘Sukhu camp’ and ‘Pratibha camp’ apart from regions and caste would be a hand test for the incumbent Chief Minister. The factionalism within the State unit of the party was evident ahead of a meeting of party legislators in Shimla to choose the Chief Minister. Ms. Pratibha Singh, the widow of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister was in the race for the top post, but Mr. Sukhu edged all contenders including Pratibha Singh.

Ten ministers can be inducted into the cabinet, the key names in the contention include former party state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, MLA from Theog, who is credited with keeping the foundation of Congress’ win as it was under his president-ship that the party saw a big win in the Assembly and Parliamentary by-elections that were held in October 2021. Lok Sabha Member Dhani Ram Shandil has already put forward his foot for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Besides, former Lok Sabha Member Chander Kumar, former minister Sudhir Sharma, and six-time MLA Harshvardhan Chauhan are the key contenders in the race for the cabinet berth.

Besides, Vikramaditya Singh, son of late Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh could be accommodated in the cabinet. Four-time MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai Rohit Thakur, grandson of former Chief Minister Ram Lal Thakur is also in the fray. Apart from them, the names of Sunder Singh Thakur from Kullu, Kuldeep Pathania from Bhatiyyat, Ashish Butail from Palampur, Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur, Rajesh Dharmani from Ghumarwin and Kewal Singh Pathania from Shahpur constituency are also in the contention.