Heavy showers strike Pune, western Maharashtra again

Despite official intimations of the withdrawal of monsoon, heavy showers pummelled Pune and other parts of western Maharashtra on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from causing waterlogging at several areas in Pune city, the latest bout of rain caused the Aandhali dam in Satara district, situated in the rain shadow region of Mann-Khatav, to fill to capacity after nearly a decade.

While the rains stayed at bay on polling day, heavy showers commenced after midnight and continued into the wee hours of Tuesday.

Heavy waterlogging was witnessed once again in Katraj, Kondhwa and Sahakar Nagar, leading to massive traffic snarls. In Lohegaon, a bus ferrying 23 labourers got stuck in the middle of the road due to a technical snag. However, its passengers were rescued with the help of the fire department.

Rainwater entered a number of residential societies, inundating parking lots and basements and half-submerging parked vehicles.

The city recorded over 42 mm rain and the India Meteorological Department had forecast more showers on Tuesday evening.

With rains pelting Satara district, especially Phaltan tehsil, for the past three days, a number of rivers like Banganga swelled, causing authorities to issue high-alert warnings to residents living in low-lying areas.