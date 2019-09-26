Heavy showers pelt Pune

The monsoon continued to bedevil commuters as intense showers lashed Pune city and district along with other parts of western Maharashtra in the past 48 hours.

Heavy downpours coupled with thunder from late on Monday evening and throughout Tuesday led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in a number of areas in the city and its suburbs.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was expected in parts of the State on Thursday and the intensity was expected to reduce by the end of September 27.

The city’s Shivajinagar area received more than 46 mm rainfall in a single hour during the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. The area received another 87.3 mm rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Pashan area received 71.8 mm rainfall during the same time.

“Despite the retreat of the monsoon at hand, there have been robust bouts of rain. The midnight showers of Monday and Tuesday are the result of a local instability generated by a rise in the daytime temperature,” said Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather & Air Pollution Monitoring Unit, IMD.

He said rising temperatures and high moisture levels during the day gave way for convective activities in the night, which led to heavy showers accompanied by prolonged lightning.

People working in the Hinejwadi IT Park area had a nightmarish ride back home on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to tremendous waterlogging at the Sayaji pass, causing traffic to crawl.

Given the sheer intensity of rain, there were reports of trees toppling in some parts of the city.

Other parts of western Maharashtra, including some tehsils in Satara, Sangli and Ahmednagar districts, too, were hit by steady spells of rain.