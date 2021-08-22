Heavy showers in rain-starved regions of Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

22 August 2021 22:29 IST

In a major relief to the farmers, parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra regions have been receiving good rains in the last couple of days.

The State had not witnessed any major spells of rain this month till August 20. According to the State government data, rain deficit now stands at 52%.

However, since Friday, several parts of Valsad, Surat and Navsari in South Gujarat and parts of Amreli and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, which had remained rain starved this season, have received moderate to heavy showers.

Advertising

Advertising

“Monsoon was active over Saurashtra-Kutch. Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Valsad district of South Gujarat region and in Amreli district of Saurashtra. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in South Gujarat region namely Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the district of Saurashtra namely Bhavnagar and Amreli,” a weather department statement said.

According to the Met department, parts of Saurashtra will continue to receive heavy to moderate rainfall for the next 2-3 days. However, North and Central Gujarat regions continue to see a dry spell as there has been no significant rainfall in these two regions.