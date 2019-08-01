Heavy rains lash Gujarat, NDRF teams deployed in Vadodara

Heavy rain lashed Gujarat particularly Vadodara and Bharuch in South Gujarat where it poured more than 16 inch in less than eight hours leading to low lying areas getting inundated. The authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to shift people from low lying areas to safe locations while schools and colleges have been ordered to be shut on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar and rushed two IAS officers to oversee moving people from inundated localities in Vadodara.

Incessant downpour since Wednesday morning flooded major parts of city even as river Vishwamitri that flows through it, was just a couple of feet below the danger level. Hundreds of people were either stranded in offices or had to wade back home through flooded streets while the authorities have launched rescue works in societies and localities flooded with waist deep water.

According to the district administration, Ajwa dam reservoir was also at 209.7 feet, just 5 feet below the danger mark of 214 feet at 6 pm on Wednesday. The Vishwamitri river which overflows after 26 feet, was flowing at 23 feet.

As many as 13 trains have been cancelled due to waterlogging in Vadodara junction, leaving hundreds of people stranded amidst incessant rainfall in South Gujarat.

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, principal district judge ordered all courts functioning at headquarters of Vadodara District, including taluka courts, to remain closed on Thursday.

Rains to continue till Saturday

As per the IMD forecast, widespread rainfall across Gujarat will continue till Saturday.

Since Monday, the South West monsoon became vigorous over Saurashtra region and active over other districts of Gujarat where heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at several places in the Central Gujarat and south Gujarat districts like Vadodara, Valsad, Surat, Dangs, Bharuch and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli while Jamnagar, Dwarka and a few areas of Kutch on Wednesday.

On July 30, parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra received heavy rainfall in a massive relief to farmers who were eagerly waiting for a major round of monsoon showers after a prolonged break.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were put on stand-by in various rainfall districts in north and south Gujarat and Saurashtra region to tackle any eventuality while the state has activated flood monitoring control rooms at all districts.