Heavy rains in western Maharashtra, Vidarbha disrupt commuting

Several parts of Maharashtra, particularly western Maharashtra and the Vidarbha region continued to be pummelled by heavy showers throughout Thursday, causing commute to be disrupted in the urban pockets as well as the rural hinterland.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a risk of flash floods in the Vidarbha region where districts like Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur have borne the brunt of continuous showers for more than 72 hours, causing thousands in villages to be shifted to safer places.

The Bhandara administration shifted nearly 200 families from the district’s Tumsar tehsil to safe zones as the Wainganga River crossed the danger mark. In Gondia and Bhandara, rainwater inundated several houses and public buildings.

Following continuous downpour in Nagpur, all 16 gates of the Navegaon Khairi dam were opened leading to the flooding of the Kanhan river, said officials.

People near Wardha river evacuated

A disaster management team from Nagpur went to Warora and Bhadravati tehsils in the morning to evacuate people residing near the Wardha river.

According to official data, from June 1 Nagpur received a whopping 1052.8 mm rainfall, while Chandrapur received 1,022.4 mm, Gadchiroli 1,263 mm, Wardha 990.9 mm, Bhandara 986.5 mm and Gondia 998.8 mm.

In western Maharashtra, there were heavy showers in Kolhapur and Pune districts. Four gates of the Radhanagari dam had to be opened owing to relentless downpour in the last four days.

With the devastating 2019 floods in Kolhapur and neighbouring Sangli still etched in the minds of the public as well as the administration, two teams of NDRF jawans have been deployed in the district for the past few weeks.

In Pune, the Khadakwasla dam, which is the city’s potable water lifeline was filled to the brim, causing a massive discharge of 26,000 cusecs today evening, causing the Bhide Bridge in the old part of Pune city being submerged by the rainwater.