Heavy rains in J&K | Woman, three children killed in house collapse

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2

March 03, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rainfall, in Jammu on March 2.

Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rainfall, in Jammu on March 2. | Photo Credit: ANI

A woman and her three daughters, aged between two and five, were killed after their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on March 3.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. Dozens of structures including residential houses were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu region.

In the Reasi incident, Phalla Akhter (30), her daughters Nasima (5), Safeena Kousar (3) and Samreen Kousar (2) lost their lives when their house in Kunderdhan Mohra village in Chassana tehsil collapsed following heavy rains, the officials said.

Two elderly members of the family — Kalu (60) and his wife Bano Begum (58) — suffered injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, they said.

The bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers, they added.

