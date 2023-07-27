Heavy rains in isolated places in Rajasthan

July 27, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - Jaipur

Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Rajasthan while heavy rains lashed isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, 64.6 mm of rain was recorded in Ganganagar, 41.6 mm in Pilani, 39 mm in Sirohi, 22.2 mm in Bikaner, 15.5 mm in Karauli, 4 mm each in Banasthali and Sikar from Wednesday morning to 5.30 pm.

During the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning, 6 cm rain was recorded in Kotputli of Jaipur, 5 cm in Paota, 5 cm in Nadbai of Bharatpur, 5 cm in Bayana, 5 cm in Chidawa of Jhunjhunu, 5 cm in Mount Abu tehsil of Sirohi and 5 cm in Bansur of Alwar.

According to the spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rains and heavy rains are expected at one or two places in Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions on Thursday as well due to active monsoon in most parts.

He said rain is likely to continue in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions on Friday. However, there is a possibility of decrease in rainfall activities in the state from July 29 and light to moderate rains are expected only at isolated places.

