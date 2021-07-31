Heavy rains in eastern Rajasthan inundate roads, wash out rail tracks in Nagaur district

A few places in Nagaur, Baran, Jaipur, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday morning.

Widespread rainfall was recorded in eastern parts of Rajasthan inundating roads in many places and washing out railway tracks Gudha and Govindi Marwar station in Jodhpur division.

A maximum of 304mm rainfall was recorded in Baran, followed by Niwai in Tonk where 192mm of rains were recorded.

Several roads were inundated in Jaipur, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Dholpur and Baran.

Jaipur district’s Chaksu, Narayna, Maujmabad and Sambhar received 168mm, 167mm, 162mm and 142mm of rains respectively. Dudu, Phagi, Phulera and Jaipur airport (Sanganer) and Amber recorded 135mm, 123mm, 122mm, 77.3mm and 67mm of rains respectively.

In Nagaur district, rainwater washed away the railway tracks between Gudha and Govindi Marwar junction on Saturday which affected trains movement for a few hours. Bhopal-Jodhpur special train was diverted due to restoration works.

The track was restored after a few hours, a North West Railway spokesperson said.

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’, warning of very heavy to very heavy rain (more than 115.6mm) at one or two places in Baran, Jhalwar districts on Saturday.

An ‘Orange Alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota and Baran districts.

For Karauli, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Nagaur and Pali districts, a ‘yellow alert has been issued warning of heavy rain.