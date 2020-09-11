Other States

Heavy rains, flood caused ₹ 9,500 crore loss in MP: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an aerial survey of flood affected Hoshangabad district. Special Arrangement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said extremely heavy rains and floods in the last week of August resulted in ₹ 9,500 crore loss to the state.

He told this to a Central team, which is in the State to assess the damage caused by the rains.

“Extremely heavy rainfall and flooding caused ₹ 9,500 crore loss as crops, houses, livestock and roads suffered damages,” Mr. Chouhan told reporters at his residence after meeting the team.

Crops and houses in several districts of the state, including Sehore, Raisen, Hoshangabad,Harda and Dewas, were damaged due to torrential rains and flooding last month.

Mr. Chouhan said the central team’s visit to the affected districts will help in providing succour to the people.

He said the crop insurance scheme is making up for the losses, but underlined the need to get assistance from the Centre for the damages done by insects to crops.

“Insects have caused immense damage to crops and the Centre should send a separate team to study these losses,” he said.

