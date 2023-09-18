ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, 'orange' alert issued for several districts

September 18, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Jaipur

Several parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, the meteorological department said

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

There was heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan on September 18 morning which led to a disruption in the movement of some North Western Railway trains.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert warning of heavy rainfall in many districts of the State.

Two trains were cancelled and eight more were partially cancelled as the water level was above the danger mark at a bridge between Bharuch and Ankleshwar in the Vadodara division of the Western Railway in neighbouring Gujarat.

Several parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall, the meteorological department said, adding that Nithuva in Dungarpur has recorded 21 cm of rain and Pratapgarh 16 cm since Sunday.

According to the Met centre in Jaipur, 200 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sadri (Pali), 160 mm in Pratapgarh, 130 mm in Mount Abu (Sirohi), 124 mm in Jhalra (Udaipur), 122 mm in Kot (Pali), 120 mm in Bhangra (Banswara) and 118 mm in Bankli (Pali).

The department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in many districts, including Sirohi, Pali and Dungarpur. Rainfall is also likely to continue for a day or two in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, it said.

