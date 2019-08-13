Heavy rain warning issued in Odisha

Heavy rain triggered a major landslide near Harishankar Temple, a major religious place situated on the slopes of the Gandhamardhan Hills in western Odisha, on Monday.

Hundreds of devotees, gathered at the temple on the last Monday of Shravan month, experienced frightening moments as boulders and mud slurry flowed down from the hilltop.

According to the Balangir district administration, no injuries were reported as the devotees were asked to keep a safe distance from the stream.

The Special Relief Commissioner put all the District Collectors on high alert after weather authorities warned of heavy downpour, especially in the northern region.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, a low pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Monday.

It predicted that the atmospheric system would become more marked during the next 48 hours

Orange warning

Orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nayagarh and Puri districts. These districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain. Extreme rain may occur in Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts. Incessant rain is likely to continue on Wednesday.

“Under the influence of the above system, squally weather with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is expected and the sea condition is likely to be from rough to very rough along the Odisha coast and north-west and west-central Bay of Bengal,” a weather bulletin said.

It warns “fishermen to not venture into sea along and off the Odisha coast and north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours”.

The SRC has directed the District Collectors to pre-position dry food, drinking water and health and sanitation facilities in the wake of the possibilities of flash flood at different places. Officers of line departments have been asked to stay prepared to move to affected areas in the event of submergence of roads and bridges.