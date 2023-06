June 16, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Aizawl

Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with the rest of the country, officials said on June 16.

The landslide occured at Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl, they said.

There have been no reports of fatalities so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work is underway to clear the debris on the stretch of the national highway, they said.

Incessant rain for the past few days have triggered landslides in several parts of the state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.