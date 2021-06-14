Heavy rain predicted in 21 districts of Odisha

State govt. has asked Collectors to monitor the situation closely and stay prepared

The Odisha government on Sunday alerted all districts over possible heavy rain during two days.

As per the warning issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal persists.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height and it is likely to move west-north-westwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of the atmospheric system, 21 districts, mostly western and northern districts of Odisha, are likely to receive heavy rainfall. These districts include Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Khordha and Puri.

Monsoon advances

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha on Sunday. It covered Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul.

The SRC said District Collectors should monitor the situation closely and stay prepared to meet any waterlogging in low lying areas.

Despite heavy rain in most parts of the State during the past two days, the Water Resource department said there was a slim change of flood in the Mahanadi river system.