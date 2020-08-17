Heavy rain lashes Odisha, normal life hit

Two killed in wall collapse in Balangir district

Heavy rain lashed different parts of Odisha affecting normal life, cutting off roads and inundating low-lying areas.

Two persons were killed in the Patnagarh block of Balangir district when a wall collapsed on them. Four members of a family had gone to attend a religious event on Saturday. They, however, stayed back in a thatched house in the night. Due to heavy rain, a portion of the wall collapsed, killing the two.

Situation worse

Meanwhile, the situation in Malkangiri and Dhenkanal districts turned worse. Water was flowing over the road connecting Malkangiri and Jeypore, leaving vehicles stranded. A temporary bridge near Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal district was washed away under strong current of water.

Odisha has been receiving copious rain under the influence of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. During the past 24 hours, the State has recorded an average of 32.7 mm rainfall.

Western Odisha district of Subarnapur received an average of 125 mm rainfall during the past two hours. It was followed by Malkangiri (100 mm) and Boudh (97 mm).

Bargarh (95 mm) and Sambalpur (85 mm) were the other two places having high precipitation. In six districts — Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Angul and Sundargarh — the average rainfall was above 25 mm. The Padmapur block of Bargarh district recorded highest 240 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Except four districts — Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri and Balasore — all other districts have received normal rainfall during the current monsoon season.