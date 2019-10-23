Heavy rain lashes Odisha, hits normal life in coastal region

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several districts of Odisha since Wednesday morning affecting normal life in the southern and coastal regions of the State.

Triggered by a well- marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is likely over more areas of the State over the next three days.

As less number of vehicles were seen plying on the roads, people living in slum clusters and low clusters faced difficulties in the urban areas of Berhampur, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the day.

The Bhubaneswar Centre of the India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on Thursday.

More rain forecast

Heavy rain was also likely to hit the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Kendrapara and Bhadrak, the centre warned.

The centre said that heavy to very heavy rain was expected at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar on Friday.

The low pressure area, formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by Thursday night, the centre said.