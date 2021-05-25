Heavy rain lashes Odisha as Cyclone Yaas moves towards coast

People in low-lying areas are being shifted to safer places

Heavy rain lashed coastal Odisha on May 25 as very severe cyclone Yaas moved towards State’s coast.

While the port town of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district recorded 151.5 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, the coastal town of Chandbali in Bhadrak district received rainfall of 97 mm. About 40 mm rainfall was measured in Puri.

The evacuation of people from low-lying areas and pockets prone to storm surge has gained momentum.

The district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are shifting people to safer places. More than 6,000 pregnant women have been identified for shifting to safer places.

The cyclone is expected to cross between Dhamra in Bhadrak and Balasore district of Odisha.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Yaas, which was lying over east-central Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at about 360 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 450 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 480 kms south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon on Wednesday (May 26) as a very severe cyclonic storm,” the bulletin says.

Rain or thundershowers with one or two intense spells of rain with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to affect some parts of districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Gajapati, Cuttack and Khordha.

Under its impact, minor damage to loose or unsecured structures and trees could be expected. Standing crops could also be impacted, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Keeping the post-cyclone restoration in mind, Odisha government has announced special wages for labourers. While unskilled labourers to be engaged in restoration will get ₹462 per day, wages of semi-skilled and skilled have been fixed at ₹522 and ₹597 respectively – 50% higher than the rates notified by Labour Department.

Besides, the workers will be entitled to food and other charges of ₹175 per day during restoration work.