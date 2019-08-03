Heavy rain derails Mumbai, again

Incessant rains that lashed the city since Friday night threw life out of gear again. Commuters on the central railway line were the worst affected, while other forms of commute, too, witnessed disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 52.2 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory and 83.8 mm at the Santacruz observatory till 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. The city witnessed 35.67 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs had recorded 64.88 mm and 68.20 mm rainfall respectively. The city Corporation declared a holiday for all public and private schools in light of the rains.

The Mithi River swelled in size, crossing the “danger mark” of three metres and going up to 3.3 m on Saturday afternoon. The authorities evacuated hundreds of people from the Kranti Nagar area in Kurla as a precautionary measure.

The rains had a direct effect on the commute with rail, road and air travel being affected. A spokesperson for the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport said delays of up to 38 minutes in arriving flights and up to 49 minutes for departures were observed on Saturday, but no flights were cancelled.

Civic officials said the Mithi river crossing the danger mark, combined with the high tide of 4.90 metres, had resulted in severe waterlogging on the tracks between the Kurla and Sion stations. Train services were completely suspended from 1.55 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., after which trains were run up to Kurla and from Dadar to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus before services could limp back to normal. Several trains stopped mid way and commuters, after waiting for over two hours, started jumping off the trains and walking on the tracks till they reached the nearest railway station.

The Western line did not witness any significant delays in services. However, on the Harbour line, a part of the footover bridge between Chembur and Govandi stations collapsed on the overhead wires, resulting in services being suspended till 6.32 p.m.

“Stranded passengers at CSMT, Dadar and Kurla stations were given refuge at Manohardas School, Borabazaar, Gokhale Municipal School at Bhavani Shankar Road, and Moreshwar Patankar School at Kurla West, as per the orders of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (WS). They were provided with water, tea and snacks at the relief camps,” an official with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

On the road front, due to very heavy rainfall, water logging was recorded in Sion, Wadala, Chembur, Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar in the central and eastern suburbs, and in the Andheri subway, Milan subway, Meghwadi, National college, Bandra, Akriti Mall, Andheri, and Reliance Junction in Borivali in the western suburbs

Vehicular traffic at King's Circle, Antop hill, Hindmata junction, Samajmandir hall, Pratiksha Nagar, Vihar lake, Sheetal cinema, Kurla, Oberoi junction, Malad and several other areas had to be rerouted due to the heavy rainfall, Mumbai Traffic Police officials said.

“A total of 22 complaints of short circuit incidents were recorded throughout the day, four being from the city area, three from the eastern suburbs, and 15 from the western suburbs. Meanwhile, there was 12 cases of branches of trees falling in the eastern suburbs and 24 in the western suburbs. Further, the eastern suburbs recorded two wall/house collapses, while five such complaints were received in the western suburbs. No casualties were reported,” a civic official said.