Heavy rain alert in Odisha

The Odisha government on Thursday put all District Collectors on alert with a low pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal likely to trigger heavy rain from September 20 to 22.

A cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level, said Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena.

He said the system was likely to develop over the northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 20. During three days from September 20 to 22, 13 districts of Odisha might receive heavy rain.

Yellow warning has been issued for four southern districts — Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri — where heavy rainfall has been predicted on September 20. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the four districts next day. Meanwhile, a Central team concluded its visit after assessing flood damage in the State.

