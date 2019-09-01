Heavy rain alert in Odisha

The Odisha government has put all Collectors on high alert as almost all districts are likely to receive heavy rain under the influence of a low pressure area brewing over Bay of Bengal during the next five days.

An orange warning has been issued for six southern districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Rayagada — from September 2 to 3 during which heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur.

Thirteen more districts — Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Mayubhanj — have been issued with yellow warning for the same period.

“Collectors of the districts under orange warning are directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood or waterlogging situation,” said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi in his message.

The government says rain would start in seven southern districts from Sunday and another 11 districts would receive heavy rain in later half of the day.

The SRC directed that advance arrangements be made to evacuate people to safe shelters, if required, and to provide adequate food, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities at the shelters.