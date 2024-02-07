Heavy firing reported in Imphal East district

February 07, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - IMPHAL

In a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, heavy exchanges of fire have been reported between armed Kuki and Meitei groups since Tuesday morning in the Imphal East district. Though the firing was suspended by Wednesday morning, tensions remain high in the area and State government forces are at high alert.

According to police sources, a group of armed Kukis fired bombs and bullets at labourers scooping sand at Tumukhong village under the Maphou dam police station on Tuesday. When the workers fled, the miscreants reportedly fired at the tyres of their truck and tried to burn it, but were dissuaded by nearby Tangkhul villagers. When armed Meitei village defence volunteers retaliated, the Kuki group also fled, police said.

Police said that Kuki groups started firing at Moirang Purel village, which IS adjacent to the Tumukhong village, in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:10 a.m. Police commandos returned fire. There are no confirmed reports of casualties, but eyewitness accounts said that one individual from the Kuki group was injured on Wednesday morning.

