ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy firing reported in Imphal East district

February 07, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - IMPHAL

According to police, a group of armed Kukis fired at a group of sand miners, followed by retaliation from armed Meitei groups and police commandos; reports say one person was injured, sand trucks damaged

Iboyaima Laithangbam

In a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, heavy exchanges of fire have been reported between armed Kuki and Meitei groups since Tuesday morning in the Imphal East district. Though the firing was suspended by Wednesday morning, tensions remain high in the area and State government forces are at high alert.

ALSO READ
Manipur ethnic conflict characterised by brutality: Data

According to police sources, a group of armed Kukis fired bombs and bullets at labourers scooping sand at Tumukhong village under the Maphou dam police station on Tuesday. When the workers fled, the miscreants reportedly fired at the tyres of their truck and tried to burn it, but were dissuaded by nearby Tangkhul villagers. When armed Meitei village defence volunteers retaliated, the Kuki group also fled, police said.

Police said that Kuki groups started firing at Moirang Purel village, which IS adjacent to the Tumukhong village, in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:10 a.m. Police commandos returned fire. There are no confirmed reports of casualties, but eyewitness accounts said that one individual from the Kuki group was injured on Wednesday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US