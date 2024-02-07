GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy firing reported in Imphal East district

According to police, a group of armed Kukis fired at a group of sand miners, followed by retaliation from armed Meitei groups and police commandos; reports say one person was injured, sand trucks damaged

February 07, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Laithangbam

In a fresh bout of violence in Manipur, heavy exchanges of fire have been reported between armed Kuki and Meitei groups since Tuesday morning in the Imphal East district. Though the firing was suspended by Wednesday morning, tensions remain high in the area and State government forces are at high alert.

ALSO READ
Manipur ethnic conflict characterised by brutality: Data

According to police sources, a group of armed Kukis fired bombs and bullets at labourers scooping sand at Tumukhong village under the Maphou dam police station on Tuesday. When the workers fled, the miscreants reportedly fired at the tyres of their truck and tried to burn it, but were dissuaded by nearby Tangkhul villagers. When armed Meitei village defence volunteers retaliated, the Kuki group also fled, police said.

Police said that Kuki groups started firing at Moirang Purel village, which IS adjacent to the Tumukhong village, in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:10 a.m. Police commandos returned fire. There are no confirmed reports of casualties, but eyewitness accounts said that one individual from the Kuki group was injured on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.