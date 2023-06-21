Heavy downpour on Delhi-Gurugram expressway leads to waterlogging, traffic jam

June 21, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Gurugram

Several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall on June 21 morning. The rain lashed the city in the early hours of the morning at 6 a.m.

The expressway traffic was especially affected after the rains, causing a jam for up to 5 km, hindering public transport and causing massive delays.

A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait. Earlier in the morning, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) of Delhi, predicted thunderstorm conditions with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some of the adjoining areas of Delhi, including Gurugram.

The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for north-west India and the Delhi NCR region. It tweeted rain forecasts for Gurugram from the early hours of the morning, to occur until later hours.

"21/06/2023: 08:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Moradabad, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi[..]," tweeted RWFC.

21/06/2023: 08:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) . — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 21, 2023

Other parts of the Delhi NCR region also received varying amounts of rainfall this morning, as they have been for the past few days.

On June 19, Delhi NCR received light rains, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies with very light rains and drizzle in Delhi.

The IMD had spoken about the onset of the southwest Monsoon over India recently. In their latest update, they mentioned that the conditions were favourable for the further progress of southwest monsoon over parts of south Peninsular India, parts of Odisha, further parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," the IMD said on June 19.