Heavy cash transaction in bank account of IAS officer arrested in graft case

Investigation by Odisha’s Vigilance Directorate has revealed heavy cash transactions in the bank accounts of the IAS officer who was arrested last week for accepting illegal gratification of ₹1 lakh from the representative of a private company. Scrutiny of bank accounts of Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya revealed cash deposits of around ₹70 lakh in three banks between 2012 and 2019. The cash deposits were made both in counter and through cash accepting machines, according to an official release issued by the office of the Director, Vigilance on Tuesday.

There were multiple cash deposits in split-up amounts on a single day and on successive days. Of the total cash deposits of ₹70 lakh, deposits of around ₹22 lakh relate to Mr. Upadhyaya’s tenure as Director of Horticulture.

The Directorate said that money transactions in a number of linked accounts had been found and are being verified. Accounts have also been found through which illegal gratification is suspected to have been routed and these accounts are being probed.

Mr. Upadhyaya, a 2009-batch IAS officer of Balasore district, had been placed him under suspension with immediate effect hours after he was arrested on December 30 while working as Director of Horticulture.