Other States

Heatwave sweeps north India

A man splashes water on his head to beat the heat in Prayagraj on Monday.

A man splashes water on his head to beat the heat in Prayagraj on Monday.  

At 47 degrees Celsius, Churu records highest temperature

Several parts of north India reeled under an intense heatwave with many districts in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh posting temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius or five degrees above what is normal.

Churu in Rajasthan registered 47° C whereas Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded 46° C. The State and district administrations have warned the residents to take precautions.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department had forecast “heatwave to severe heatwave conditions” over northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for most of the week along with heavy rain over northeast India.

Many parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra also saw temperatures soar above 42° C, triggering heatwave conditions.

Northwesterly winds

The heat was due to dry northwesterly winds prevailing over northwest and central India. The IMD said that summer temperatures in May — on average — were lower than usual mostly due to several rain-bearing Western Disturbances.

High summer temperatures in north India are one of the factors important for drawing in the monsoon rain into Kerala. However, cyclone Amphan delayed this advent. The IMD had said that it expected the monsoon to hit Kerala only on June 5, while Skymet, a private weather forecast agency, disagreed saying it might hit the State by May 28. Beginning Saturday, May temperatures are finally in the realm of normal for this time of the year in north India.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:17:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/heatwave-sweeps-north-india/article31674229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY