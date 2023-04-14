Heatwave like conditions in major parts of Jharkhand

April 14, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Ranchi

Heatwave-like conditions are prevailing in major parts of Jharkhand with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark, a weather official said on April 14.

Since no significant synoptic condition is prevailing, the maximum temperature may rise by two to three degree Celsius from the existing temperature in the next 48 hours, he said.

"Half of Jharkhand is reeling around 40 degrees Celsius. The mercury may further rise by two to three degree Celsius in the next two days due to unrestricted flow of dry wind from Rajasthan and Central India," said Abhishek Anand, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

"Parts of Jharkhand might face heatwave conditions from next week," he said.

Twenty-three out of 24 districts of the State have received no rainfall between April 7 and April 13.

Jamshedpur and Daltonganj sizzled at 41.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the State on April 13, while the State capital Ranchi, which is known for its pleasant weather, recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above the normal.

Ranchi's mercury may touch 40 degree Celsius on April 17, as per the prediction of the weather department.

Mr. Anand said that even though the temperature is rising across Jharkhand, it is much higher in the Palamu, Kolhan and Santhal Parganas divisions of the State.

Above normal maximum temperature is likely to be observed over most parts of the state till April 20, which may hover between 37 and 43 degree Celsius, he said.

Health experts asked people, mainly school children, to be cautious while dealing with scorching sun heat. They advised people to drink adequate water to keep their body hydrated and cover their head using umbrella, towel or cap and use sunglasses to protect eyes while going outside.