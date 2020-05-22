Other States

Heath official held for ‘graft’ in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested a senior health official allegedly on corruption charges after an audio surfaced in which the accused was purportedly heard demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

The State police’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Gupta late in the night of May 20 and booked him on corruption charges.

Mr. Gupta was summoned by the police to its headquarters for questioning, after which he was arrested.

“After the arrest the accused was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for medical check-up, where doctors found his blood pressure and insulin levels on the higher side. He has not yet been discharged. We will start questioning him once he is fit and discharged,” Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu on Friday.

