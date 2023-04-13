Heat wave in West Bengal but political rallies continue

April 13, 2023 02:20 am | Updated April 12, 2023 10:44 pm IST - KOLKATA

Several southern districts of West Bengal are reeling under heat wave but this has not prevented political parties from holding massive rallies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heat wave warning for several districts in South Bengal from April 12-16.

“The maximum temperature is likely to be above 3 to 5 degrees above normal temperature. It is further expected to rise during the next five days,” a special bulletin of the IMD said. The driver of a private vehicle died in Kolkata and according to reports, the deceased had suffered a heat stroke.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a rally at Onda in Bankura while Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari addressed a public gathering at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in West Bengal later this week and scheduled to address a public meeting at Suri in Birbhum district on April 14. The high voltage political rallies are being held at a time when the dates of the panchayat poll are yet to be announced in the State.

Sin committed

In the sweltering heat, the politicians from both the ruling and Opposition camps targeted each other. Mr. Banerjee, while addressing the rally at Bankura, where his party had not fared well electorally in the past few elections, said that the people of the region had committed a “sin” by voting for the BJP. The remarks also raised political temperatures in the State with the Opposition targeting the Trinamool leader.

Speaking at the rally at Uttar Dinajpur, Mr. Adhikari raised heat against the Trinamool Congress government over the allegations of corruption in the MGNREGA and other Central schemes. The BJP MLA said that the Trinamool leadership will have to “repent” for the sins of corruption.