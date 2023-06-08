ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwave conditions likely to continue in Jharkhand till June 12

June 08, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Ranchi

As temperatures soar in Jharkhand, people are advised not to go out after 11 a.m.

PTI

A heatwave alert was issued for the State Capital of Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Jharkhand till June 12, the weather office said on June 8 .

A heatwave alert was also issued for State Capital Ranchi, it said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8°C , 4.1 notches above the normal, on June 7 , it added.

Godda District simmered at 43.4°C and Deoghar was at 43.3°C . Garhwa and Daltonganj were at 42.9°C , while Jamshedpur reeled under 41.3°C .

"Any major change in the maximum temperature is unlikely for at least the next five days. The weather will be mainly dry," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

Eastern and Central parts of the State might experience a heat-wave on June 8 , while it may extend to North-East and Southern Jharkhand on June 9 .

People were advised to avoid going out after 11 a.m., officials said.

People were also asked to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the daytime, they further added .

Farmers were told that the heatwave might impact summer crops, mainly vegetables and fruits. It may also impact the domestic cattle if not cared for properly, they stated .

The monsoon usually arrives in Jharkhand between June 10 and June 15. This year, it may get delayed as the Southwest Monsoon has not yet hit Kerala.

