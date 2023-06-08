Heat-wave conditions likely to continue in Jharkhand till June 12

June 08, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - Ranchi

Heat-wave conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Jharkhand till June 12, the weather office said on June 8 .

A Heat-wave Alert was also issued for State Capital Ranchi, it said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8°C , 4.1 notches above the normal, on June 7 , it added.

Godda District simmered at 43.4°C and Deoghar was at 43.3°C . Garhwa and Daltonganj were at 42.9°C , while Jamshedpur reeled under 41.3°C .

"Any major change in the maximum temperature is unlikely for at least the next five days. The weather will be mainly dry," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

Eastern and Central parts of the State might experience a heat-wave on June 8 , while it may extend to North-East and Southern Jharkhand on June 9 .

People were advised to avoid going out after 11 a.m., officials said.

People were also asked to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the daytime, they further added .

Also read: With heatwaves on the rise, does India have a heat emergency plan?

Farmers were told that the heatwave might impact summer crops, mainly vegetables and fruits. It may also impact the domestic cattle if not cared for properly, they stated .

Also read: Watch | What is causing the intense heat in India?

The monsoon usually arrives in Jharkhand between June 10 and June 15. This year, it may get delayed as the Southwest Monsoon has not yet hit Kerala.