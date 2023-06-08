HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heat-wave conditions likely to continue in Jharkhand till June 12

As temperatures soar in Jharkhand, people are advised not to go out after 11 a.m.

June 08, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
A Heat-Wave Alert was issued for the State Capital of Ranchi. File

A Heat-Wave Alert was issued for the State Capital of Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Heat-wave conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Jharkhand till June 12, the weather office said on June 8 .

A Heat-wave Alert was also issued for State Capital Ranchi, it said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8°C , 4.1 notches above the normal, on June 7 , it added.

Godda District simmered at 43.4°C and Deoghar was at 43.3°C . Garhwa and Daltonganj were at 42.9°C , while Jamshedpur reeled under 41.3°C .

ALSO READ
Mercury to soar above normal; more heatwave days in April-June: IMD

"Any major change in the maximum temperature is unlikely for at least the next five days. The weather will be mainly dry," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

Eastern and Central parts of the State might experience a heat-wave on June 8 , while it may extend to North-East and Southern Jharkhand on June 9 .

People were advised to avoid going out after 11 a.m., officials said.

ALSO READ
Hotter, longer, deadlier summers

People were also asked to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the daytime, they further added .

Also read: With heatwaves on the rise, does India have a heat emergency plan?

Farmers were told that the heatwave might impact summer crops, mainly vegetables and fruits. It may also impact the domestic cattle if not cared for properly, they stated .

Also read: Watch | What is causing the intense heat in India?

The monsoon usually arrives in Jharkhand between June 10 and June 15. This year, it may get delayed as the Southwest Monsoon has not yet hit Kerala.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi / weather / heatwave

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.